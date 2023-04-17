Boston Marathon: Wet weather faces runners on Marathon Monday

Boston Marathon: Wet weather faces runners on Marathon Mondayget the free app
30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are running from Hopkinton to Boston in a quest to complete the Boston Marathon. Wet weather conditions greeted runners Monday morning as they boarded busses and gathered on the Hopkinton green.
The Boston Marathon course winds through Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline before finishing on Boylston Street in Boston.
David Ortiz serving as grand marshal
David Ortiz will serve as the grand marshal of Monday's race.
He'll ceremonially guide runners along the course and will arrive at the finish line just before the champions break the tape.
Latest WBZ NEXT Weather forecast
Former athletes, past winners among notable runners
There are several notable runners in this year's Boston Marathon.
Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, Red Sox players Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster, Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie and tennis star Monica Rakkit are among those who will be out on the course.
Marathon start times
- Military March 6:00 a.m. ET
- Men's Wheelchair 9:02 a.m. ET
- Women's Wheelchair 9:05 a.m. ET
- Handcycles & Duos 9:30 a.m. ET
- Professional Men 9:37 a.m. ET
- Professional Women 9:47 a.m. ET
- Para Athletics Division 9:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 1 10:00 a.m. ET
- Wave 2 10:25 a.m. ET
- Wave 3 10:50 a.m. ET
- Wave 4 11:15 a.m. ET
What spectators / runners can't bring
These items are not allowed along the Boston Marathon course:
- Personal hydration system products (such as CamelBak)
- Weight vests or any sort of vest with pockets or water bladders
- Guns, knives, or any item that may be used as a weapon
- Backpacks, any similar item carried over the shoulder, or handbags of any size
- Props including sporting equipment, military and fire/gear and signs or flags* larger than 11 inches x 17 inches
- Glass containers
- Any container capable of carrying more than one liter of liquid
- The use of selfie sticks or similar items is prohibited while running the Boston Marathon
- Strollers, including baby strollers
- Suitcases & rolling bags
- Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body
- Any item larger than 5 inches x 15 inches x 5 inches
- Folding chairs