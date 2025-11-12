Logan Airport travelers remain anxious as House votes on government shutdown

By Aaron Parseghian, WBZ-TV

After nearly a week of flight uncertainty, travelers at Boston Logan Airport are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel with the government shutdown expected to come to an end with a House vote Wednesday night. Though experts warn it will likely take days before air travel fully returns to normal.

Passengers like Akua Nimo, who was flying to Ghana with a transfer through New York, said she's still anxious about what awaits at her connecting airport. "Right now, I have to transfer to JFK my biggest worry is the impact when I get there," Nimo said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has cut national air traffic by about 6% because of staffing shortages facing air traffic controllers who have worked weeks without a paycheck.

Since then, more than 9,200 flights have been canceled at 40 of the country's busiest airports, according to recent data from Cirium.

"Right now, my flight home is delayed so yeah it makes me a little bit upset, but the shutdown in general is just failure you know," another traveler told WBZ Wednesday.

Rough stretch for air traffic controllers

Kevin Curtiss, the New England regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), said it's been a rough stretch for critical workers who need 100% focus.

"An air traffic controller's job is stress," Curtiss said. "You don't want additional stressors coming in, financial uncertainty, how you're going to pay your bills."

He compared the recovery to slowing down and restarting a train. "You can't just slam on the brakes and then work it back up to top speed right away," Curtiss added.

Travelers said they sympathize with those federal workers who went weeks without pay and hope conditions get better soon.

"For not my sake, but everybody else that's involved, especially people who can't put food on the table," said Victoria Bourdon who was flying into Boston from Atlanta.

The FAA says flight restrictions will remain in place for now while officials review safety and staffing data. Passengers are encouraged to check for updates from their airlines before heading to the airport.