Boston Legacy fans will have to disclose how they're getting to White Stadium - and driving isn't an option

Fans heading to White Stadium for a Boston Legacy match next year will have to share how they plan to get there when they buy tickets, under a new transportation plan announced Friday by Mayor Michelle Wu.

The plan outlined that fans will select between shuttles, walking, biking, the T, and buses when they purchase a ticket to help "the city plan ahead and minimize the impact on the community."

"Now, for the first time, we have a comprehensive plan to get people there safely and efficiently while protecting the beautiful parkland and surrounding neighborhoods," Wu said in a statement.

Fans hoping to drive to the Franklin Park area and White Stadium are out of luck. The Franklin Park Zoo parking area will have a specialized system for golfers, zoo-goers, youth sports families, and people visiting the park. There will also be no street parking in the area. The city will enact a "resident parking protection program" that will be enforced and paid for by Boston Legacy.

Free shuttles provided by the team will run from satellite parking lots outside the city and from the Forest Hills, Ruggles and JFK/UMass MBTA stations to the stadium.

Traffic cameras will also be used in the area, with a report being submitted to the city and the White Stadium Neighborhood Advisory Council after the first 10 games.

"We are committed to being a responsible partner in this community, and that includes how our fans get to and from White Stadium. This transportation plan ensures that match days at White Stadium are not only exciting for fans, but respectful of Franklin Park and its neighbors," said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Legacy FC.

The plan is not fully finalized. Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on June 11 at the William J. Devine Golf Course Clubhouse.

Boston Legacy's 10-year residency at White Stadium has come under fire since it was announced by residents in the area. They originally tried to stop the reconstruction by going so far as to sue the city.