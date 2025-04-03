Boston mayor thrilled White Stadium project can continue after ruling

Mayor Wu says she will not stop fighting as White Stadium demolition continues

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is celebrating after a judge sided with the city and allowed the demolition of White Stadium inside Franklin Park to continue, paving the way for the home of a new National Women's Soccer League team.

"I will not ever stop fighting for our city kids to have everything," Wu told reporters Thursday morning.

The city and Boston Unity Soccer Partners are moving forward with their plan to renovate White Stadium. In addition to housing a National Women's Soccer League team, the stadium will also be shared with Boston Public School students.

Lawsuit tried to stop demolition

Feelings from community members are mixed.

"Seems to me like a smart move and I'm excited to have a soccer team in the neighborhood," said Jamaica Plain resident Tim Reardon.

"I don't think that the plans have really come together the way they should have," said Jamaica Plain resident Nate Hafer.

The Emerald Necklace Conservancy and some neighbors had filed a lawsuit accusing the city of trying to privatize a public park on protected land. On Wednesday, a judge ruled that White Stadium is not protected as a park or conservation land under state law.

Wu, joined by Boston Public School students and coaches, spoke outside the stadium Thursday, which is already almost fully demolished.

"The field was so patchy and filled with holes that teams from the suburbs would refuse to play here," said Wu.

"The community, everybody, thinks that we're doing the wrong thing but I know we're doing the right thing because you know what? We're investing in our youth," said retired BPS teacher and coach Tony DeRocher.

Opponents with the Franklin Park Defenders said they're disappointed with the outcome. They released a statement saying, "Our community is used to seeing laws meant to protect the public get trampled when the rich and powerful see an opportunity to make money."

"It's going to take a lot much bigger investment than I think they realize in the infrastructure to support it," said Hafer.

Renovation to cost $200 million

Right now, the project is expected to cost $200 million, with taxpayers fronting half that cost. Attorneys said the professional women's soccer team will be limited to 20 games a year and one practice a week at White Stadium.

"I will not apologize for investing nearly $100 million into this community, into Black and Brown communities, into our students and into the Boston Public Schools," said Wu.

The soccer team is set to start playing in 2026.