Boston Legacy beat Denver 3-2 for first win in franchise history

By PHUOC NGUYEN Associated Press

Bianca St-Georges scored in stoppage time and the Boston Legacy beat the Denver Summit 3-2 on Sunday for the expansion club's first regular-season victory.

Natasha Flint found Yazmeen Ryan, who took a few dribbles and rocketed a shot from outside the box past Casey Murphy to give the Summit a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Nichelle Prince scored the equalizer for the Legacy in the 44th. The Summit broke the deadlock in the 77th on Flint's left-footed precision strike to retake the lead.

Second-half substitute Aïssata Traoré's goal in the 90th minute tied it up once again at 2-2. Traoré's touch on a header landed in the path of St-Georges for the game-winner in stoppage time to complete the comeback for the Legacy (1-5-1).

Bianca St-Georges of the Boston Legacy celebrates her game-winning goal against Denver at Gillette Stadium on May 3, 2026, in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

The Summit (1-3-3) dropped their second straight and extended their winless streak to four games.

It was the first matchup between the newest NWSL expansion teams.