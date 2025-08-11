Opponents of White Stadium project question Mayor Wu's concerns over Everett soccer stadium

Residents living near White Stadium say Boston Mayor Wu is not listening to their concerns

Opponents of the White Stadium project say Mayor Michelle Wu is treating their community concerns differently from those in other areas of Boston.

Last Monday, Wu held a news conference in Charlestown, arguing that the Kraft Group had not provided the Boston neighborhood enough information on potential transportation and environmental impacts of a proposed soccer stadium for the New England Revolution across the Mystic River in Everett.

"Boston residents deserve better. We deserve a responsive proposal that positions this new stadium as a regional point of pride," Wu said.

But members of a group called the Franklin Park Defenders and other residents of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain and Mattapan say the Mayor never met with them regarding their concerns related to the proposed construction of a professional women's soccer stadium for BOS Legacy FC in Franklin Park.

"As taxpayers, we're concerned that we're being neglected, disrespected, and treated like second-class citizens," said Louis Elisa, one of the founding members of Franklin Park Defenders.

"It's important that we don't pick and choose which neighborhoods we give answers to," said City Councilor Erin Murphy, who attended the group's news conference on Monday.

The group held a news conference as the battle over the two stadiums has become a flash point in Boston's Mayoral race.

Wu's opponent, Josh Kraft, weighed in Monday, saying, "Mayor Wu's refusal to listen to residents who live in the neighborhood around White Stadium, despite repeated requests to do so, is the clearest sign yet that she doesn't care about their concerns."

WBZ-TV reached out to Mayor Wu's office for a comment on this story, but did not receive a response.