Boston's hotel workers are on strike, impacting some of city's landmarks

BOSTON - Nearly 600 hotel workers picketed outside the Hilton Boston Park Plaza Hotel on Sunday calling for a better contract.

What hotel workers want

The hotel workers union, Unite Here Local 26, released a statement Sunday morning saying they will strike and picket outside hotel entrances 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until a deal is reached.

The union has been negotiating a new contract since April and have held a series of three-day strikes that started last month. The union is calling for more staffing, better working conditions and higher wages.

Who's impacted by the strike?

"Hotel workers are fed up with the disrespect from an industry that is netting billions in profits off their labor. Local 26 hotel workers love their jobs and take great pride in providing hospitality to guests. They would rather be at work. Going on strike is not an easy decision, but the workers are ready to fight for a contract that will enable them to take care of their families and retire with dignity," said Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo.

Striking workers include room attendants, housepersons, front desk agents, bellhops, cooks, telephone operators, doorpersons, cashiers, dishwashers and banquet staff.

Impacted hotels include Boston's Hilton hotels, Omni hotels, the Seaport Hotel and the Marriott at Copley Place. The union said visitors to the city can check here to see if a hotel is in the middle of a labor dispute.