Boston hotel workers go on strike for third time this month at 4 new locations

BOSTON - Hotel workers went on strike in Boston Thursday morning for a third time this month.

This time, workers at the Omni Parker House, Omni Boston Seaport, Renaissance Boston Seaport, and Westin Boston Seaport walked off the job at 7 a.m. Thursday.

The union that represents them, UNITE HERE Local 26, said this will be the third three-day strike at four different hotels in Boston this month. The hotels have remained open, but services may be limited.

Room attendants, front desk agents, banquet workers, cooks and dishwashers are among the hundreds of union members looking for more money, automatic daily room cleaning and the return of jobs cut during the pandemic. Many say they've been forced to work more than one job to feed their families.

The first strike was back on Labor Day weekend when workers at the Hilton Park Plaza, Hilton Logan Airport, Fairmount Copley Plaza and Hilton-Hampton Inn Boston Seaport walked out for three days, joining thousands of other hotel workers across the U.S.

The second wave involved union members at the Newbury Hotel, W Boston, Moxy Boston Downtown and the Dagny Boston last week.

There has been no comment yet from any of the Boston hotels. In statements to CBS News earlier this month, representatives from Hyatt and Hilton both said they look forward to continuing negotiations with the union workers. Marriott did not respond to a request for comment.

"It's infuriating"

"We have been bargaining with the hotel companies since April. From day one, the Union has been transparent about our demands - we need livable wages, fair scheduling, and safe workloads. But the hotels have continued to disrespect us by offering crumbs. It's infuriating," union president Carlos Aramayo said in a statement Thursday.

"These hotels would not be profitable without their employees, who have the skills, experience, and dedication to provide hospitality to guests at the highest level. That's why workers are on strike: to make the hotels respect their work and pay them what they deserve."