Suspects dressed as city workers in another Boston home invasion, police say

Dorchester residents are being warned after two home invasions in a matter of weeks. In both cases, the attackers posed as city workers, one wearing a distinctive yellow vest.

Victim duct taped, zip tied

Boston police say early Thursday afternoon intruders made their way inside an apartment at 1111 Blue Hill Avenue. Neighbors saw a sudden rush of police.

"You know something, I'll be scared, very scared, but at the end of the day we're going to handle this problem," said neighbor Gio Kelly.

Boston police say a man was duct taped, zip tied, and robbed by two men with a knife, posing as workers. One in a yellow safety vest. Police say it took an hour for the victim to free himself before calling 911.

Home invasion on Adams Street

A similar crime was carried out earlier this month on Adams Street in Dorchester. An elderly Vietnamese man was bound and gagged and threatened with a gun by thieves in similar clothes.

Boston police said two men posed as city workers to gain entry to a man's home in Dorchester. Boston Police

The crimes have residents of the building on Blue Hill Ave. uneasy.

"It's very scary, I don't even know how to explain it how scary it is," said one man who did not want to be identified.

Earl Buckhannon says police knocked on his door Thursday asking if he had heard anything. He says it's not easy to get into the building in the first place. "You can't get by here unless you ring a doorbell," Buckhannon said.

"Somebody let them in, because that's a safe building," Kelly said.

Boston police aren't saying how the thieves gained entry or what they made off with. Investigators have not yet connected the two Dorchester home invasions, but it has raised safety concerns in the neighborhood.