Boston is one of the most helpful cities in the U.S., according to Americorps report

BOSTON - Believe it or not, a recent report found Boston to be one of the most helpful cities in the country.

According to the study from Americorps, Bostonians are more likely to do a favor for each other. This includes lending things to a friend or neighbor, babysitting, or housesitting. Boston also has a high rate of people volunteering for organizations that help others.

In 2021, the report found more than 57 percent of people in Boston were helping others informally. More than 25 percent were participating in formal volunteer work. Other cities with a high rate of helping others included Philadelphia and Chicago.

The report also found volunteering declined during the pandemic but people continued to help each other informally.