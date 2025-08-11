Forecast calls for temperatures in mid-90s as Boston could see 3rd heat wave of summer

Heat waves have been the story of the summer in Massachusetts, and it's not letting up anytime soon with temperatures expected to hit the mid-90s this week.

We expect high temperatures between 90 to 95 degrees through at least Wednesday and perhaps for one final day on Thursday. The heat won't feel quite as oppressive this go around because the dewpoints will be fairly low until midweek.

The heatwave began Monday with most towns across central and eastern Massachusetts topping out between 90 to 92 degrees. This makes 17 days of 90+ in Boston this year, already three more than the average and the most we have had in three years.

We are forecasting low to mid-90s again on Tuesday and Wednesday, and, depending on how quickly a cold front moves through, we may nick 90 one more time Thursday.

This will be the third heatwave of the summer in Boston and the fourth in many other towns to the north and west of the City.

What to expect the next few days

Here is a look at our forecasted high temperatures for the next two days...

If you are looking for relief, head toward the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands. A southwest wind off the ocean will keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s down that way.

As stated above, the dewpoints are not nearly as high with this round of heat ... at least not yet.

We will see a rise into the oppressive range later on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday also brings our best chance of any rainfall this week and we could certainly use a good shower or two.

Monday marks the 10th straight day without any measurable rainfall in Boston.

Heat emergency Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a heat emergency for Boston lasting from Monday through Wednesday. The city recommends staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities when possible, and understanding the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Splash pads and pools will be open and available for residents to cool off in. For a full list of open pools and splash pads, click here.