Boston declares 4-day heat emergency for 'extremely hot weather'

BOSTON - For the second time in about two weeks, Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency in Boston.

It will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with "tropical humidity" to follow, according to the latest WBZ-TV forecast.

"We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extremely hot weather," Wu said in a statement. "I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I'm thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for this emergency and will be responding to calls for service throughout our neighborhoods."

Sixteen community centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for residents to keep cool, as well as splash pads. Click here for a link to the cooling centers and splash pads in the city, and here for a list of state-owned pools in the Boston area.

Boston EMS saw a 15-20% rise in 911 calls during the July heat wave.

"Anyone, regardless of their medical conditions, can feel the impacts of extreme heat," the city said.

CBS Boston

Residents are urged to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and make sure to never leave people or pets alone in hot cars.