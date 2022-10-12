Boston youth organizations focus on intervention, prevention amid recent gun violence deaths

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON – In less than one week now, two children have been shot, including Monday's deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy in broad daylight.

Right now, the conversation among city leaders and youth organizations is centered around intervention and prevention.

There are organizations that work every day in our communities to try and stop tragedies like these from happening again.

"Anytime we lose a young person to violence, it's a sad time in the City of Boston. It's a sad time in Roxbury," Andrea Swain said.

But she said it's also a time for action.

Swain, the vice president of program operations for Boys and Girls Club of Boston, and is also alum of the Yawkey Club in Roxbury. She knows firsthand the impactful role it plays in the community.

"We provide guidance, support, a mentor, academic support. Whether it is needing advocacy in school, or needing somebody help with homework or just guidance around their next steps in life," Swain said.

Adam Chaprnka said those steps have the power to impact the rest of their lives.

"In the news you hear Roxbury and [that] there's a shooting. But I want people to know the kids here are powerful assets for Boston and that's why we're here. Because we want to make sure that the young people are seen as valuable contributors to society," Chaprnka said.

Chaprnka is the Director of Operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Boston.

"We are really working with them at some of the younger stages, to provide a place where they are safe, where they belong, where they matter," Chaprnka said.

Chaprnka said the Boys and Girls Club exists to provide wrap-around services to youth and families. That includes their Youth Connect program, a partnership with the Boston Police Department.

"We do have social workers in the police department that can work with families, beyond the walls of the club and then invite those families that might need extra support into our community, inside of our walls," Chaprnka said.

Last fiscal year, Youth Connect served 537 young people and 1400+ family members throughout Boston.

Now their only hope is that more people buy into making Boston a better place.

"It's the time for the community to come together, heal, move forward and make the necessary change so this doesn't happen again," Swain said.