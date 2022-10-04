1 student shot, another arrested outside Jeremiah E Burke High School in Dorchester

BOSTON -- A student was shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in around 9:35 a.m.

The teenage boy was found outside on school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

A suspect, who he is also a student, has been arrested said Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. A gun was found by officers nearby.

"Obviously this is not the way we ever want to start a school day," said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "We are together collectively concerned for this community, for the students involved, for the administration in the school and we will continue to do everything we can to support them through this tragic situation."

A few weeks ago, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed in his back and shoulder at the same school. He was treated at the nurse's office for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a school, this is where we should be coming to celebrate and be able to see the community that's here at the Burke and the good work that's going on in the building, and again we have violence with youth," said Superintendent Mary Skipper. "Our work right now is to support the students that are in the building."