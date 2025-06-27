Boston's Freedom Trail is one of the best free attractions in the country, USA Today says

Learning more about Boston and Paul Revere on the Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail in Boston has once again been named one of the best free attractions in the country by USA Today.

The historic route featuring landmarks from the American Revolution was ranked at No. 6 on the newspaper's Top 10 list, beating out well-known destinations like Niagara Falls and The National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Loggerhead Marine Center, a sea turtle conservation site in Florida, was first in the ranking, which is determined by USA Today readers and editors.

The Freedom Trail also made the "best free attractions" list in 2023.

"Starting at the Boston Common and ending at the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown, the Freedom Trail offers historical insight into the city of Boston," USA Today writes. "It's easy to hop on and off of the Freedom Trail as it weaves throughout the city, highlighting some of Boston's most special places."

Freedom Trail tours

There are daily walking tour tickets available for purchase through the Freedom Trial Foundation. But anyone can follow the 2.5-mile red brick line that guides visitors to the different historic sites at no charge.

The National Park Service offers a free, self-guided "Freedom Trail Audio Tour" that can be downloaded here.

The 16 sites on the Freedom Trail are: the Boston Common, the State House, Park Street Church, Granary Burying Ground, King's Chapel & King's Chapel Burying Ground, Boston Latin School Site/Benjamin Franklin Statue, Old Corner Bookstore, Old South Meeting House, Old State House, the Boston Massacre Site, Faneuil Hall, the Paul Revere House, Old North Church, Copp's Hill Burying Ground, the U.S.S. Constitution and Bunker Hill Monument.