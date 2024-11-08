Boston Fleet unveil uniforms for upcoming PWHL season

BOSTON -- Two months after announcing the team's new name, the Boston Fleet unveiled its new uniforms for the upcoming Professional Women's Hockey league season.

Boston and the five other teams in the PWHL unveiled their new jerseys on Thursday. After playing the inaugural season without names and logos, the six teams are now ready to rock in the league's second season.

Boston Fleet's uniforms honor city's maritime history

A look at the jerseys that will be worn by the Boston Fleet of the Pro Women's Hockey League. Photo by Derrick Zellmann

The Fleet's jerseys carry a nautical theme to honor Boston's rich maritime history. They sport the team's "B" logo in the shape of an anchor on the chest, with the stripes at the bottom representing a wave motif.

Boston's home jerseys are dark green while the away jerseys are white. Each have "oceanic blue" accents to keep with the nautical theme.

"Our Boston Fleet jerseys are so much more than just a uniform," Fleet head coach Courtney Kessel said in a statement. "These represent our commitment to excellence and the pride we take in playing for Boston. Every time we step onto the ice wearing these, we're not just representing ourselves -- we're honoring our fans, our history, and our future."

New season, new style 💥



Early access to official replica jerseys available exclusively at https://t.co/qMCQgytKwY pic.twitter.com/mBeV1qpuDM — Boston Fleet (@PWHL_Boston) November 7, 2024

The uniforms were made in partnership with Bauer Hockey, which is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire and is the league's official jersey partner. Replica jerseys can now be purchased on the PWHL online shop, and will be available in stores on Nov. 14.

Boston Fleet's 2024-25 season

The Boston Fleet will look to bring home Walter Cup title in 2024-25 after making a run to the Finals as PWHL Boston last season. The team opens training camp next week and will play two preseason scrimmages before opening the season on Nov. 30 in Toronto.

The Fleet will play their first home game against Minnesota -- the club that beat them for the Walter Cup last season -- at the Tsongas Center on Dec. 4. Check out the team's full schedule here.