Boston Fleet beat the Charge 3-2 in a shootout to break a tie for the PWHL lead

Alina Muller and Hannah Brandt scored in a shootout and the Boston Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 3-2 on Saturday to break a tie for the PWHL lead.

Boston Fleet is currently two points ahead of the Montreal Victoire. Ottawa Charge is in fifth place.

Muller and Abby Newhook scored in regulation, and Aerin Frankel stopped 23 shots to help Boston improve to 8-3-2-2. Muller tied it at 2 on a power play with 6:34 left in regulation on a deflection off the skate of Ottawa's Kathryn Reilly.

Rebecca Leslie scored twice for Ottawa, and Gwyneth Phillips made 21 saves, including one as Jill Saulnier was attempting to score in the third period. The Charge are 4-5-1-7. Leslie has 10 goals for a share of the league lead.

The win comes on the heels of the U.S. Women's Ice Hockey gold medal win at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Fleet players, Megan Keller, Haley Winn and Aerin Frankel were on the winning team. Keller cinched the win with a goal just four minutes into the 3-on-3 overtime. This is Keller's third season with the Fleet and she was named captain for the current season.

Muller was on the bronze medal-winning Switzerland team for the Olympics.

Up next

The Fleet will face off against the New York Sirens at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Charge will stay at home for a game against the Seattle Torrent on Wednesday at 7 p.m.