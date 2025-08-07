Watch CBS News
Local News

Unexpected fireworks show over Boston was put on by state lawmakers convention

By
Neal Riley
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.
Read Full Bio
Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

A fireworks show over Boston last night, more than a month after the Fourth of July, caught some people by surprise.

"We're getting random fireworks in Boston on a Wednesday night and no one knows why," one social media user posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

They weren't someone's backyard fireworks - it was a professional display. 

"These fireworks been going on so long I'm starting to suspect Boston might be under siege," another person posted.

fireworks-over-boston.jpg
The surprise fireworks show over Boston. CBS Boston

It turns out the fireworks were sponsored by the National Conference of State Legislatures, which just held a three-day legislative summit in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. Among those attending the conference were Texas Democrats who fled their state to prevent a vote on Congressional redistricting plans that could help Republicans retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The NCSL closed out its summit with a Leader Bank Pavilion concert that featured the Boston Pops and R&B group Boyz II Men.

"This is an event you won't want to miss!" the conference agenda stated. "Please note that there will be a fireworks display following the concert."

The group did file a permit with the state Department of Fire Services for the fireworks show a month ago. The paperwork said five-inch firework shells would be fired off three mini barges in Boston Harbor near the Pavilion concert venue. 

WBZ-TV has reached out to the NCSL for comment and to ask who paid for the fireworks show.

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue