Unexpected fireworks show over Boston was put on by state lawmakers convention

A fireworks show over Boston last night, more than a month after the Fourth of July, caught some people by surprise.

"We're getting random fireworks in Boston on a Wednesday night and no one knows why," one social media user posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

They weren't someone's backyard fireworks - it was a professional display.

"These fireworks been going on so long I'm starting to suspect Boston might be under siege," another person posted.

The surprise fireworks show over Boston. CBS Boston

It turns out the fireworks were sponsored by the National Conference of State Legislatures, which just held a three-day legislative summit in Boston's Seaport neighborhood. Among those attending the conference were Texas Democrats who fled their state to prevent a vote on Congressional redistricting plans that could help Republicans retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The NCSL closed out its summit with a Leader Bank Pavilion concert that featured the Boston Pops and R&B group Boyz II Men.

"This is an event you won't want to miss!" the conference agenda stated. "Please note that there will be a fireworks display following the concert."

The group did file a permit with the state Department of Fire Services for the fireworks show a month ago. The paperwork said five-inch firework shells would be fired off three mini barges in Boston Harbor near the Pavilion concert venue.

WBZ-TV has reached out to the NCSL for comment and to ask who paid for the fireworks show.