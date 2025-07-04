Crowds get their spots on the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

It was a mad dash to the Hatch Shell on July 4th as people rushed to claim their space for the annual Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Charles River Esplanade.

"We got here at 7 a.m. yesterday," said a woman who came all the way from Wareham. Her group was first in line and got a spot up front for the show.

People arrive early for good spot on Esplanade

The July 4th fireworks and concert in Boston is recognized around the country as one of the biggest celebrations of America's independence. For so many people, it's become a family tradition.

"The most important part of it is being with the people that you're with," said John Bonaccorso, who arrived early. "It's a whole day and not just the concert, it's a whole day. It is just amazing."

"It's like a family here and all day just hanging out and the laughs," said another spectator.

30th year for conductor Keith Lockhart

Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart greeted and took selfies with fans earlier in the day. This is his 30th year conducting the July 4th performance.

"It's amazing, it's hard to believe that that much time has passed. To think about it, it's almost half of my life," said Lockhart. "And when I think back about the 30 years, so many amazing memories, such an ongoing privilege to be able to stand in the middle of the center of all this and share it with the people of Boston and beyond."

All throughout the day, people were enjoying the festive atmosphere, delicious food and creating memories. Edward Fagan arrived early to make sure his family got a good seat for the show and fireworks.

"Beautiful day to celebrate America," said Fagan. "Because we are from the West Indies and come to America to have the American dream."

This year's Pops performance will feature several guest performers including LeAnn Rimes, Leslie Odom Jr. and Boston's own Bell Biv DeVoe.

"Looking to hear it all and then see it all and be a part of the fireworks, entertainment and all of that good stuff and mixing with all of these wonderful people and just enjoy," said Andrea DeCosta, who arrived early to get a good spot.