Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston firefighters save child, 2 adults from burning home in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston firefighters save child, 2 adults from burning home in Dorchester
Boston firefighters save child, 2 adults from burning home in Dorchester 00:13

BOSTON - A child and two adults were rescued from a burning house in Dorchester early Friday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said there were heavy flames coming from the front of the home on Brookview Street when they arrived around 3 a.m.

They used a ground ladder to bring all three people safely down to the second floor of the two-and-a-half story house. All three were taken to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 6:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.