Boston firefighters save child, 2 adults from burning home in Dorchester
BOSTON - A child and two adults were rescued from a burning house in Dorchester early Friday morning.
The Boston Fire Department said there were heavy flames coming from the front of the home on Brookview Street when they arrived around 3 a.m.
They used a ground ladder to bring all three people safely down to the second floor of the two-and-a-half story house. All three were taken to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started.
