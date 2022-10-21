Boston firefighters save child, 2 adults from burning home in Dorchester

BOSTON - A child and two adults were rescued from a burning house in Dorchester early Friday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said there were heavy flames coming from the front of the home on Brookview Street when they arrived around 3 a.m.

They used a ground ladder to bring all three people safely down to the second floor of the two-and-a-half story house. All three were taken to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries.

Heavy fire knocked down, companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/HXpOKBNXBD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started.