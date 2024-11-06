Boston friends set out to find common ground after divisive election

Boston friends look to find common ground with voters after divisive election

BOSTON - Within 24 hours of the polls closing nationwide, both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris made a call for unity. But in a political climate as divisive as this one, is it possible?

"Want to talk about it?"

Ben and Alex are two guys from Boston who decided to do something about their post-election slump.

"My friend actually came up with the wording, but it just says, 'Want to talk about it?'" said Ben.

They grabbed two sets of chairs, made two signs, and set on the path along the pond in Jamacia Plain. For the next four hours they would sit and listen.

"It's been really powerful," said Ben. "I think it speaks to why we came out here. People are so disconnected nowadays and part of how we have ended up so divided and so much anger and hatred is that so many people feel unseen, unheard, and alone and afraid."

Ben talks with a woman in Jamaica Plain. CBS Boston

Ben and Alex heard from nearly three dozen people on Wednesday. At some points there was a line.

They heard from Trump and Harris supporters looking to express their thoughts on the election. There was common ground to be found. Both men said people across the political spectrum wanted to be heard, to be validated. And it seems everyone is looking for a way forward.

"A sense of peace"

"Right now, I feel a sense of peace," said Alex Kelly. "People have a chance, if they are willing, to reach out to each other to connect."

Ben and Alex said they plan to return to their spot near the Jamaica Pond Boathouse on Friday afternoon for another listening session.