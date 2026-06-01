Boston drag queen Jujubee has lead role in RuPaul's upcoming movie "Stop! That! Train!"

This summer, a Boston-based performer will hit the big screen in a movie that's bound to make you laugh. Jujubee is one of the leads in "Stop! That! Train!" starring RuPaul. The cast is made up of famous queens like Latrice Royale, Symone, and more.

Jujubee is a four-time competitor on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"RuPaul is a great human, a great businessman, a fabulous drag queen, and builds the best kinds of worlds for not just the queer audience, but everybody out there," Jujubee said.

Behind the drag makeup and persona of Jujubee is Airline Inthyrath, a musician and performer who grew up in Lowell. They explained that "Lowell is a really loving place and very accepting. And I always felt like I was at home there."

Airline first dressed in drag during a Halloween party and it changed his life.

"I thought that it was the coolest thing ever, and I finally felt beautiful for the first time."

Now, he's thrilled to take on the challenge of acting.

"It's a very interesting layer for me. So I'm Airline dressed up as Juju, and then Juju's acting as whatever character that I'm given. So in 'Stop! That! Train!,' it's Airline playing Juju, playing Dee Dee," Airline said.

It took just 19 days to film the movie, and Airline explained that it is just one big satire.

"So if you can imagine 'Airplane,' but it's on a train and there's drag queens. You're gonna find that your favorite drag queens aren't just great drag performers or makeup artists. You're gonna see us actually dig in and act. We're not just queens. We're actors. So for people in towns that may have never experienced drag queens, what I want them to take away from this is that queer art is so important and visibility matters so much because I want that person in small town USA to see me and say to themselves, If Juju can do this, so can I," Airline said.

"Stop! That! Train!" hits theaters nationwide on June 12th.

Airline is also preparing to release an EP of original music called "Mess For You," and he'll be in a "Wicked" parody in Provincetown in July.