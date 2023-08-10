Boston Dr. Sudipta Mohanty accused of lewd act in front of teen girl on flight

BOSTON - A Boston doctor was arrested and charged with performing a lewd act in front of a teenage girl onboard a flight.

It happened on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Boston in May 2022. Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, 33, was sitting next to a 14-year-old girl when he exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of her. When the flight landed in Boston, the girl allegedly told her family and police were notified.

Mohanty was charged by criminal complaint with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

"Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling," said Levy in a statement. "If you engage in the type of illicit behavior alleged here, you will be caught and held accountable wherever it happens."

The charging documents said Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston.