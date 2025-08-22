Looking for love in Boston? Many are now preferring to meet in real life rather than online

More Bostonians swiping away from dating apps, opting to meet people in person





The chance for summer romance is winding down. And as Boston returns to routines this fall, dating might look a little different. More singles seem ready to break up with apps.

A survey by Forbes Health this summer found 78% of people reported feeling burnout with dating apps.

Meeting new people in person

"I actually met my last boyfriend on Tinder. And I like the apps, I just never took them that seriously because I feel like it's very superficial. And a lot of the connections can be really shallow because you're only meeting someone through text and what they choose to have you see," said Bella, a student moving to Southie.

WBZ-TV's partners at Axios Boston found that in our city filled with students and young professionals, people are preferring to meet in real life. This includes organic encounters through common interests like running or kickball… or even investing in a matchmaker.

"This Three Day Rule company is telling me that they've had their best sales in years. That can be anywhere from $6,000 to $100,000 for an intensive service like that to pair you up. But that is something that's becoming more popular among even younger people in their 20s," explained Mike Deehan with Axios Boston.

Burnout from dating apps

If you're not quite ready to commit to a matchmaker, speed dating is another increasingly popular alternative. Earlier this year, WBZ-TV brought you to The Playwright in South Boston, for an event that drew surprising demand.

"First one got the name out there, 'Speed-dating in Southie. That second one people were like 'Oh my gosh it's happening again; let me sign up.' We had over 400 applicants. Because so many people wanted to join!" said Chris Desmarkis with The Playwright.

Swiping fatigue, that could stem from missed opportunities for friendship and romance throughout the pandemic.

"It just puts you in front of 22 different people that maybe some are for you, maybe some aren't, but at least it gives you some choices and you get to meet the people face to face," Desmarkis added.