Boston social media stars team up for "Southie Bachelor" speed dating

Locals looking for love within Boston's dating scene say it's no bed of roses. Two social media stars in Boston teamed up to make finding love speedy and fun.

"Sick of the apps"

"I am sick of the apps. I think probably everyone here is," said one woman, arriving to the Playwright in South Boston Tuesday. "You don't know someone until you meet them in person, and I feel like sometimes it can take a while to even get that first date. Spend all this time chatting and it goes nowhere."

"Sometimes when you go to the bar or the club it's kind of dark. You don't always get to know the person," a man added.

Social media influencers host speed dating

So social media influencers @narcolepsybetsy and @Fentifriedchicken invited friends and followers to try something new: a "Southie Bachelor" round of speed dating.

"The Southie Bachelor" hosts Joe Fenti and Krissy Bets. CBS Boston

"You can go to a bar on any night, but you don't know if the person is single, if they just want to hang out with their friends. Here it's just like waving the flag please talk to me I want to meet someone," host Joe Fenti said.

400 people apply for 44 spots

To say that there's demand for a good date is an understatement. Four hundred people applied for these 44 spots.

"Boston has this culture where we kind of stick to ourselves. We're not overly friendly to people we don't know. It makes it hard to meet people," said host Krissy Bets.

With open minds and open hearts, the men and women mingled with dozens of new faces, potential partners, or perhaps a new wingman or woman.

"I've had good luck. I've met friends in this kind of way, like an organized friend meeting event. I've made really good friendship connections that way. I feel like romantically it could go the same way? I'm definitely open to it," one woman said.

"At the very least just a new friend? Some connection, maybe some girls who want to go out together and try conquering this dating world together," another woman said.