Shakespeare on the Boston Common makes theater more accessible with free summer shows

By day, she's a boat captain and lighthouse keeper on Rose Island in Narragansett Bay. By night, Nora Eschenheimer transforms into the star of the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production of "As You Like It."

For Eschenheimer, the two jobs are surprisingly similar. She said her work on board the Rum Runner II, a 1929 classic motor yacht designed for running alcohol during prohibition, complements her theater work.

"There's definitely a performance aspect to it. We give narrated tours, five of the six trips that we do every day. So, being able to connect with passengers in that way feels very similar to the performing arts," she said.

Nora Eschenheimer CBS Boston

Her character, Rosalind, in the Shakespeare comedy, tests the limits of gender and society.

"As a female boat captain and the first female boat captain of the Rum Runner, I feel like that's sort of a direct parallel to my funny little life," Eschenheimer said.

It's always a thrill for co-star Michael Underhill to work with the company.

"This is not unique just in Boston. This is unique in the world," he said. "I think you probably count on one hand the amount of theater performances that have audiences like this."

Shakespeare on the Common

Every summer, thousands of people come out to Boston Common to see the free shows.

"You don't have to line up outside to get tickets. You can just show up. You can get your family together and make it part of your summer," Underhill said.

"Shakespeare can be tricky. I always say that seeing a production on the Boston Common has got to be the best initial way in for any audience member. Our job is to make it accessible to everyone," Eschenheimer said.

You can see The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's production of "As You Like It," free on Boston Common, through August 10th. And you can take a trip on the Rum Runner II out of Newport, Rhode Island through Halloween.