Boston Common to get major upgrades, including new public restrooms

BOSTON – City leaders in Boston are set to unveil updates to America's first public park.

During a 10 a.m. press conference, Mayor Michelle Wu plans to release more details on renovations at Boston Common.

The plans include an expanded visitor's center with public restrooms, renovations to the Frog Pond splash pad, more seating, an added tree canopy and improved infrastructure for events and performances.

The upgrades have been in the works since 2019, but were delayed by the COVID pandemic.

After the plan is officially unveiled Wednesday morning, there will be a 45-day public comment period where the city is asking people to share what projects should be a priority for the park.

"Boston Common's gorgeous tree-lined paths and open spaces have hosted so many moments marked in history, from shaping our collective conscience to celebrating our communities," Wu said in a statement. "We're excited to be sharing a plan that honors the Common's history, reflects the community's vision, and creates a space that will be more accessible, more resilient, and more inclusive for generations to come."