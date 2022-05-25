Watch CBS News
Local News

37,000 flags being planted on Boston Common for Memorial Day tribute

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON -  A powerful tribute to fallen heroes from Massachusetts began taking shape on Wednesday.

Volunteers started placing 37,000 American flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day. Each flag represents a local servicemember who gave their life, stretching back to the Revolutionary War.

boston-common-flags.jpg
Thousands of American flags being planted on Boston Common for Memorial Day. CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund has organized the flag planting leading up to the holiday every year since 2010.

The flags will be on display through Monday.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 25, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.