37,000 flags being planted on Boston Common for Memorial Day tribute

BOSTON - A powerful tribute to fallen heroes from Massachusetts began taking shape on Wednesday.

Volunteers started placing 37,000 American flags on Boston Common ahead of Memorial Day. Each flag represents a local servicemember who gave their life, stretching back to the Revolutionary War.

Thousands of American flags being planted on Boston Common for Memorial Day. CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund has organized the flag planting leading up to the holiday every year since 2010.

The flags will be on display through Monday.