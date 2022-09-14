Boston College High School students meet President Biden at JFK Library

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - A few Boston College High Schoolers are going viral. The crew managed to get close with President Joe Biden during his recent trip to Boston. They even have the photos to prove it.

"That is something that only a select few get to work with. Being in front of a sitting president is something I never thought would never happen," smiles BC High student Khush Patel.

The president was speaking at the JFK Library on Monday. The school's president and principal were originally invited to attend the speech. When the president couldn't make it, they asked a few students to go instead. The youngsters are part of BC High's Model UN team.

"It's a club in which students act as delegates of different countries, and they take on the ideology of those countries in order to fight for or against different rules," details Khush Patel.

After the speech, the president made his way over to the teens. A few of them were able to snap a photo with the president, while others managed to get on FaceTime to introduce the commander-in-chief to their parents.

"Jaw dropping. He was just astounded. No words, no words. Just speechless," laughs Lucky Patel, who still can't believe President Biden was cool going on FaceTime with his father. "I was kind of nervous because looking at the president on the TV is like, 'Oh it's just the president,' but once you are up close to him, your heart literally beats out of your chest."

"After the speech he starts to walk toward us, and we are like, 'Should we get up?" remembers fellow classmate Johnny Sullivan. "[We asked] can we take a picture with you, assuming we will hold the phone, but no, he takes the phone, and we get a selfie with him."

At one point, Khush Patel attempted to give the president a small Model UN pin to wear. He was so afraid that the Secret Service would see the sharp gesture as a threat. Agents told him to hand it to one of the president's staff.

"I made sure to let them know I had something in my hand, something sharp," says Khush Patel, smiling alongside his classmates.