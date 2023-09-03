Watch CBS News
4 Boston city councilors call for state of emergency at Mass and Cass

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Four Boston city councilors are urging Mayor Michelle Wu to declare a state of emergency at Mass and Cass. 

Councilor President Ed Flynn and councilors Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker signed a letter asking for a state of emergency saying it would give the city "more flexibility to respond to the ongoing issues there... including substance abuse, and human trafficking."

Mayor Wu filed an ordinance that would allow police to remove tents in the area on August 25.

