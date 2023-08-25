Boston Mayor Wu announces new Mass and Cass plan to clear tents, increase police patrols

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced a new strategy to deal with ongoing safety problems at Mass and Cass.

At a news conference Friday, Wu said the city will clear tents and increase policing, calling the plan "a new phase." She said there's now infrastructure in place to help people get housing and services. She added this is crucial as summer is ending and it starts getting colder outside.

"What we are doing now is taking the window of time before temperatures drop and it becomes truly life or death when you are living on the street and don't have housing in winter," Wu told reporters.

The city is now seeking an ordinance from the City Council to allow police to remove the tents, saying the tents are hiding criminal activity. The ordinance goes before the council next week.

"The ordinance would provide clear authority and a path for our officers to keep individuals who are struggling with homelessness and mental health and substance abuse disorder safe, quite simply, and the people that are down there to work with them," said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox. "It would also allow our officers to better serve the residents and businesses [whose] daily lives and safety that have been disproportionately impacted by certainly by the situation in the area and the rise in crime in the area."

A temporary shelter with 30 beds is also in the planning stages for the area.