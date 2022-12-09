Watch CBS News
Boston city councilors listen to public feedback about gun violence in Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston city leaders listen to public feedback about gun violence in Dorchester
Boston city leaders listen to public feedback about gun violence in Dorchester 00:51

BOSTON -- New data may show that gun violence in Boston is falling but that violence is still affecting the same communities. Boston city councilors listened to public feedback at a meeting in Dorchester on Thursday night. 

They said the total number of shooting victims in the city is down 9% from last year. 

Violence is still concentrated in Dorchester, Mattapan, and Roxbury, with a majority of the victims being black.

Councilor Brian Worrell is among those calling for change. He said more shots were fired in a shooting near the Joseph Lee School in Dorchester on Monday than were fired in some communities all year long.

"I am like so many others in this room, tired of offering thoughts and prayers when incidents like this happen. The goal should always be zero incidents of gun violence," Worrell said. 

Thursday's meeting was the latest in a series of meetings between city leaders to discuss violence prevention and intervention. 

December 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

