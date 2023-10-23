Boston Children's Museum celebrates STEAM at annual Created By Festival

BOSTON - Massachusetts STEM Week just wrapped up and the Boston Children's Museum celebrated with its fifth annual Created By Festival.

STEM Week is dedicated to boosting interest and awareness in science, technology engineering and math. The Created By Festival includes art as well, making it STEAM. Sunday's exhibits highlights the work of local artists, as well as those involved in technology and innovation.

"As a woman in STEAM myself, I'm really excited, especially to see young girls in STEM," Lex Rose, the STEAM project manager at Boston Children's Museum, told WBZ TV's Jacob Wycoff. "We're really excited, next year, to have a whole section focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and some of those exhibitors are here today."

This week, the museum will be highlighting each area of STEAM with specially designed exhibits.