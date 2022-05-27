Celtics fans confident team can bring Boston another championship

BOSTON – A certain air of confidence was hanging over Boston in the hours leading up to the Celtics Game 6 against the Heat.

"We're predicting a win. We know they're going to win and go to the next round," said Jon Kinsella, taking selfies with his sons in front of TD Garden.

At Kane's Donuts, where there was a special green Celtics themed donut, co-owner Maria Delios skipped right past Friday in her mind, and jumped straight to the NBA Finals.

"When we go against Golden State next, we're going to challenge another donut shop out their way because we know they're going to have to send us some donuts when the Celtics crush them," she said. "Let's face it. Look at the team we have this year. They're amazing!"

She wasn't the only fan with a one-way appetite for winning. At Higgs Tickets, brokers have been taking calls since Wednesday night from people looking for tickets to potential games in the finals.

"If we don't make the finals, god forbid we lose two in a row, everybody gets a 100% refund," owner John Higgins said.

Boston was overtaken by Celtics spirit on Friday.

At Quincy Market, next to a giant American flag, a green Celtics banner waved. Another team flag flew over City Hall, and tourists posed with the famous statue of former Celtics mastermind Red Auerbach.

At the Garden, people with the hottest ticket in town flocked to the fan store hours before game time.

"Going to the Garden is probably the No. 1 thing in my whole life I ever wanted to do," said Alex Catts, whose father brought him there for a college graduation present. "It's amazing. I feel super lucky."

Anyone looking for last minute tickets will have to pay premium prices. The get-in cost is around $300, while courtside seats are selling for close to $15,000.