Boston Celtics documentary series "Celtics City" set for March debut

BOSTON -- No NBA team has a history like the Boston Celtics. With 18 championships over 79 years of existence, the winningest franchise in NBA history has quite the story to tell.

That story will be told in a multipart documentary series called "Celtics City," which is set to debut on HBO on March 3, according to series co-creator Bill Simmons. On Wednesday, the founder of The Ringer -- and famous Celtics fan -- announced the premiere date and posted a trailer for the docuseries on X.

Coming March 3 on Max — our new @HBO docuseries, ‘Celtics City.’ It’s about 8 decades of the Celtics, the NBA, Boston and America. I’m an EP. Find it 3/3 on @StreamOnMax. (I swear we didn’t pick that date cuz of Larry.) Here’s the trailer. pic.twitter.com/POKxge6SYZ — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 12, 2025

"Celtics City" tells the story of the Boston Celtics

While the series will include new footage from Boston's run to an 18th title last season and plenty of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it's not just a reflection on the franchise's latest championship. It will go into great detail about the history of the Celtics and the impact the team has had on the city of Boston throughout the years, from the early days of Red Auerbach and Bill Russell to the Larry Bird-Kevin McHale-Robert Parish Big Three era to the 2024 title-winning squad.

The series will include never-before-seen archive footage, which is always a huge hit with green teamers. It will also have interviews with Celtics legends like Bird, McHale, Parish, Bob Cousy, Tom "Satch" Sanders, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce, along with current players Tatum, Brown, and Al Horford.

Some famous Celtics villains are also in the series, with the likes of Pat Riley, James Worthy, and Rick Pitino making an appearance.

"Celtics City" was produced by HBO Sports Documentaries, Ringer Films, and Words + Pictures. Simmons served as an executive producer on the series, along with 30 for 30 co-creator Connor Schell.

"There's no story quite like the Boston Celtics. Everything went right for 40 years, then nothing went right, then suddenly, things started going right again," Simmons said in a press release announcing the series last November. "But beyond the 18 titles and all the legends and memories, the team's connection to the city and almost a century of American history was the most compelling piece for us. This story is bigger than basketball, and yet, it's everything you ever loved about basketball, too."

The series will premiere six weeks before the start of the NBA postseason, which is when the Celtics hope to write another championship chapter to their history book.