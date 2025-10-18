Police investigating string of cash register robberies at 4 Boston stores

Boston Police are investigating a string of cash register robberies at four Boston stores in different neighborhoods over the past week.

In each robbery, police said the suspect pretended to buy something before grabbing the cash register when the clerk opened it and fleeing with the cash inside. Police didn't say how much cash was stolen in each robbery.

No weapons were displayed during any of the robberies.

The suspect or suspects wanted in a string of robberies in Boston. Boston Police Department

In all the robberies, one suspect was described as wearing a black puffy jacket with the hood up, black pants and a black surgical mask.

The cash register robberies happened at stores on River Street and Fairmount Avenue in Hyde Park, Parker Street in Roxbury and Heath Street in Jamaica Plain.

Anyone with information can contact police anonymously through the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS. Tips can also be texted with the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463) or reported online. Photos and video can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers anonymously.

In another incident this week in Boston, police are looking for a group of people who shoplifted the Lululemon store on Newbury Street on Oct. 13. Surveillance video captured three people fleeing the store shortly after 7 p.m. with armfuls of clothing while a fourth person ran after them. They were last seen leaving the area in a dark-colored sedan and heading outbound on Newbury Street.

According to police, the stolen merchandise was worth $6,140.