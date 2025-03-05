Bruins players who could be on the move at the NHL trade deadline

The Boston Bruins are open for business ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline. But this time around, general manager Don Sweeney isn't going shopping to improve his team.

For the first time of his tenure as Bruins GM, Sweeney is hosting a yard sale. With Boston's playoff hopes dwindling more and more each day, Sweeney is open to selling off parts to jumpstart a rebuild for the future. Sweeney might not be around to oversee that rebuild, but he's doing what he can to restock Boston's assets going forward.

It started Tuesday when he dealt away forward Trent Frederic for a pair of draft picks -- including a 2025 second-round selection -- and minor-league defenseman Max Wanner. Frederic could be the first of a handful of players who won't be wearing Black and Gold after 3 p.m. on Friday.

Here's a look at the other Bruins players who might be playing elsewhere in the near future.

Brad Marchand

The Bruins wouldn't trade away their team captain, would they? Boston might, as Marchand would likely net the team the biggest return this trade season.

Marchand is 36, currently dealing with an upper-body injury that has him week-to-week, and he's going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. But he's still got a lot to offer on offense and would bring a two-way impact to any contender. The Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and New Jersey Devils could be potential landing spots for Marchand.

Marchand has spent all 16 of his NHL seasons with Boston and has been the team's captain the last two years. Trading him would usher in a drastic rebuild the Bruins have been putting off for years, but has now become necessary.

If Boston got a second-round pick for Frederic, the B's could possibly land a first-rounder for Marchand.

Brandon Carlo

Carlo is the next most appealing player the Bruins can dangle this trade season. He's a big defenseman with plenty of postseason experience, and would play significant minutes (including on the penalty kill) on the blue line for any contender.

There's some extra appeal to Carlo too with the defenseman signed for two more seasons at $4.1 million annually. He might have some say in where he ends up, with 10 teams on his no-trade list.

The Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets, and Edmonton Oilers are potential landing spots for the 28-year-old Carlo.

Charlie Coyle

The Weymouth native doesn't want to go anywhere, a point he made abundantly clear Tuesday.

"This is where I want to be, where I want to play," Coyle said prior to the Frederic trade. "This is the team I want to help to get to the playoffs and win. That's all I can control.

"Whatever happens, happens. But this is where my mindset is right now," he added.

But like Carlo, Coyle would bring a solid postseason resume to any team that acquires him with 119 playoff games over his 13-year-career. The 33-year-old has scored 15 goals and seven assists this season, after he tallied a career-high 25 goals last season.

Coyle has eight teams on his no-trade list, and is signed through next season.

Morgan Geekie

Geekie is having a career year for Boston with 20 goals and 13 assists over 58 games. He'll also be a restricted free agent at the end of the season, so Sweeney should be able to get a pretty nice return for the 26-year-old center.