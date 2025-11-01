Bruins extend winning streak to 3 games with win over Carolina Hurricanes

Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson scored third-period goals and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Bruins opened the season with three consecutive wins, then lost six in a row and have now won four of five overall.

Mittelstadt opened the scoring at 1:27 of the third when he got his fourth of the season off a pass from Charlie McAvoy.

Arvidsson added his third of the season at 5:05, sneaking the puck over the right shoulder of Frederik Andersen on a break. Mittelstadt and McAvoy assisted on the goal.

Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin ripped a slap shot past Jeremy Swayman with 2:49 to go to make it a one-goal game. Mark Jankowski and Jordan Martinook had the assists.

Swayman made 28 saves in a bounce-back performance after giving up seven goals against the Ottawa Senators in his previous start on Monday.

Andersen had 20 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost three of four.

Elias Lindholm injury

Bruins center Elias Lindholm will miss at least a few weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Marco Sturm said Friday.

Lindholm was helped off the ice after a collision with Buffalo's Jordan Greenway in the Bruins' 4-3 overtime victory Thursday. The 30-year-old Swede has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games.

Marat Khusnutdinov, who scored the OT winner against the Sabres, centered Boston's top line against Carolina on Saturday. The Russian is in his first full season with Boston. He has a goal and an assist in eight games.

The Bruins also will be without defenseman Jordan Harris for at least two months following a procedure to repair a right ankle fracture. Harris was injured in a 4-3 loss to Florida on Monday.

Up next

The Hurricanes visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Bruins visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.