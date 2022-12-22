Boston braces for heavy rain, strong wind

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu isn't ringing the emergency weather alarm yet, but she's urging residents to prepare for a windy winter storm ahead.

"It's the combination of intense winds, precipitation and high tide timing," Mayor Wu said, that makes for flooding conditions along the Boston Waterfront.

"We're not ringing an emergency alarm bell by any means," she said. "But this will be one of the larger storms as we head into the winter season."

Friday's storm is expected to bring 50-60mph winds that will likely bring down trees and powerlines. Boston Fire Chief Paul Burke said his crews are ready.

"I have the dive teams ready; everybody is ready to go. The powerlines, like the mayor said, is very important. Please don't touch any powerlines," he warned.

Instead, the city is urging people to call or report any down branches and wires to 311, so the pros can get to it when it's safe to do so.

While the wind could help dry out the roadways, the mayor is worried about flash freezing when the temperatures drop overnight into Saturday - creating slippery conditions for drivers traveling for the holiday weekend.

"We are ready with the salt, and we are ready with the staffing to treat the roads should it look like the drying effect isn't happening as it could," said Mayor Wu.

The city has 40,000 tons of salt spread across nine facilities in Boston. First responders joined the mayor Thursday urging residents to do their part - stay home - so public works crews can do their job.

"Fewer cars on our streets means fewer chances of accidents to happen," said the mayor.