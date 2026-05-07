FBI makes arrest in Boston bank robberies

The FBI has arrested a Falmouth, Massachusetts man in connection with two bank robberies in Boston last month.

Steven Harris is facing one charge of robbery by force or intimidation, and another count of aiding and abetting.

Boston police said that on the morning of April 28, two masked men committed armed robberies at a Santander Bank in Roxbury and a TD Bank in Roslindale shortly after. Authorities have not said if they've found the other suspected robber.

Court documents describe frightening moments for staff and customers inside the bank. The FBI says the robber who is not Harris pointed a gun at Santander employees demanding money, and "dragged the branch manager from her office to a bank teller station, threatening to shoot her." They abandoned the attempted robbery when more customers walked in the bank, and left without taking money, the FBI said.

Two Boston banks were robbed at gunpoint Boston police

In Roslindale, the FBI alleges that Harris "forcibly moved multiple employees from their offices to the main area of the bank" and threatened to kill one of them. It's estimated that they took about $3,000 from a teller's drawer and fled in a Toyota RAV4.

Using surveillance footage, the FBI says they were able to track down the owner of the SUV and found out it had been lent to Harris. They say he was wearing the same "Champion" hooded sweatshirt in a Facebook photo that was seen in both armed robberies.

Harris was arrested on Sunday, and the FBI says they found him with a phone that was in the area of both robberies on April 28, and a black skull cap that was seen on surveillance footage.