Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault

BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day. 

Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. 

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Boston assault suspects
Boston Police are looking for 5 suspects wanted in an alleged assault Boston Police

On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects: 

Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest. 

Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red Sox cap, dark zip up hooded jacket, white Patriots game jersey with #87 on the front and tan colored pants. 

Suspect #3: White male, clean-shaven with dark hair, wearing a white ball cap with a patch, a dark colored zip up with a white design or patch on the left chest, dark colored pants with white writing on the left leg and white sneakers. 

Suspect #4: White male with facial hair, wearing a dark ball cap on backwards, a blue Patriots game jersey with #87, red hooded shirt, dark jeans and white shoes. 

Suspect #5: White male, wearing a dark ball cap with a design on front, dark jacket, dark pants. 

First published on January 13, 2023 / 9:12 PM

