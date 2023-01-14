Police seek 5 suspects wanted in Boston assault
BOSTON - Boston Police are seeking five suspects wanted for an assault on New Year's Day.
Police say a man was punched and kicked several times by a group of men in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, January 1.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday night, Boston Police released surveillance images and descriptions of the suspects:
Suspect #1: White male, wearing a black and yellow brimmed Bruins baseball cap, navy blue and red hooded sweatshirt with Patriots across the chest.
Suspect #2: White male with long facial hair, wearing a dark blue Red Sox cap, dark zip up hooded jacket, white Patriots game jersey with #87 on the front and tan colored pants.
Suspect #3: White male, clean-shaven with dark hair, wearing a white ball cap with a patch, a dark colored zip up with a white design or patch on the left chest, dark colored pants with white writing on the left leg and white sneakers.
Suspect #4: White male with facial hair, wearing a dark ball cap on backwards, a blue Patriots game jersey with #87, red hooded shirt, dark jeans and white shoes.
Suspect #5: White male, wearing a dark ball cap with a design on front, dark jacket, dark pants.
for more features.