Neighbors concerned after man found shot dead inside Boston apartment

Neighbors are concerned after a man was found shot dead in a Boston apartment on Thursday morning.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. this morning for a person who had been shot multiple times after a possible breaking and entering attempt, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the first floor of a Dorchester apartment in a multi-family home on Bloomfield Street. His identity has not been released.

Angel Rivera, 30, from Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with manslaughter, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Friday.

Boston Police are investigating. Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

The heavy police presence on the street woke up neighbors who were shocked and concerned about what had happened.

"Definitely very concerning," said Ximena Caniz.

"Definitely really shocking because this is a very quiet, very friendly neighborhood, like all the neighbors greet each other. We all know each other. And that house, particularly, is usually very quiet. We rarely see anything happening or anyone outside," said one neighbor.

Caniz has lived in the neighborhood for almost 30 years and has never had any problems like this. She said that the area is usually "really calm."

She said that in the last few months, police had become more active in the area, specifically around the home where the shooting happened. She said that they were recently looking to arrest someone who had assaulted a person.

"Police came and knocked on our door, and asked if we had any footage of suspicious people in the neighborhood. Never really saying much, just saying like 'Hey, have you seen anything weird?'" she said.

Dorchester is a neighborhood of Boston, Massachusetts.