Bomb threat leaves Boston JetBlue passengers stuck on tarmac for hours

A bomb threat forced a JetBlue flight from Boston's Logan Airport to Vero Beach, Florida to sit on the tarmac for hours, with passengers still inside.

Travelers inside the plane said that they became confused and concerned when they could see the airport, but weren't allowed off the plane.

'We noticed they had pulled the plane way far away from the terminal," said Tommy Dempsey, a South End resident on the plane with his son Kayden Dempsey.

Massachusetts State Police said that MassPort told them about a threat from an "unidentified person who claimed that there was a bomb aboard the plan" on Saturday morning.

FBI agents, firefighters and dogs boarded the plane in Florida and began an investigation. They told passengers that they would be removing their luggage and having the dogs check the bags before they were allowed off.

"I was scared out of my mind. I thought, yeah, this could be it. I didn't know what was going on. Yeah, it's a very scary experience. One of the scariest experiences of my life,"

The bomb threat was determined not to be credible.

"You never know. This world is crazy! I'm just glad we're safe," Tommy said.

"Definitely not the greatest start to our spring break vacation," Kayden

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Massachusetts State Police ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious call 911.

"If you see something, say something," State Police said in a statement.