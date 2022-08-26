Watch CBS News
Body camera video shows police rescuing father, son from Boston Harbor

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston Police rescue two men from water near Graves Light
Boston Police rescue two men from water near Graves Light 01:03

BOSTON – Police body camera video shows a dramatic rescue in the Boston Harbor. A 76-year-old father and his son were pulled out of the water near Graves Light.

They were lobstering Wednesday when their gear got caught in their propeller and the boat sank. One of them was clinging to a cooler when officers from the Boston Police Harbor Unit spotted them.

The men said they were weak when officers pulled them onto their boat. They said once the engine died, they drifted onto the rocks, causing the boat to take on water.

EMS treated them for minor injuries. Their boat was recovered. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 8:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

