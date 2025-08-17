Boat goes up in flames in Massachusetts yard, leaving man with serious burns

Man seriously burned in boat fire in Hyannis

Man seriously burned in boat fire in Hyannis

A boat went up in flames in a yard on Cape Cod Sunday morning, leaving a man with serious burns that required him to be taken to a burn center in Boston.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. at a home on Skating Rink Road in Hyannis. The Hyannis Fire Captain said firefighters found the 25-foot boat fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene.

Ring video from a neighbor showed the boat full of flames while thick black smoke poured out. The fire was put out and the boat was left with extensive damage.

A 63-year-old man, who owns the boat, was working on the boat at the time when it caught fire. He was taken to a burn center in Boston with first-degree burns to his head, arms and legs.

"He was screaming, he said he was in pain," said neighbor Hope Taylor.

The fire captain said his injuries are serious but he should be OK. The man's girlfriend told WBZ-TV he's currently in the ICU.

The cause of the boat fire is currently under investigation.