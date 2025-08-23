Lifeguards in Massachusetts on high alert due to rough seas and rip currents from Hurricane Erin

Giant waves from Hurricane Erin crashed on the shore Saturday at Nantasket Beach in Hull, Massachusetts, keeping lifeguards on high alert.

"Honestly, it's sick, I've never seen waves this big before in my life," said beachgoer Jack Van Buren.

Rough surf from Hurricane Erin

Beaches were packed this weekend as remnants from Erin kept many folks from venturing out buy enjoying the beauty and magnitude of Mother Nature.

"They're very strong and tough and definitely you can feel the current with them, you can definitely tell that the storm has taken a toll on the ocean itself," said beachgoer Claudia Mulvey.

Due to the rough seas, lifeguards were telling all beachgoers to go into the water only ankle high. Many swimmers had to be called back to the shore because they went in too far.

"We went to Bermuda last year, these waves are even bigger and better then they were in Bermuda, it's really amazing. So they told us we could only go up to our ankles but we're just here, chilling out," said beachgoer Amy Mulvey.

Dan Tanghberlini decided to call it quits with swimming early.

"It's honestly pretty hard for me out there right now, the rip currents are hard," said Tanghberlini.

Surfers enjoying the waves

The big waves were a welcome sight for surfers. Twenty-four-year-old Max Gillot has been surfing for 10 years and drove two hours to experience the waves at Nantasket Beach. He said everyone needs to be careful in these conditions.

"It's so fun out there. I love surfing, the adrenaline rush you get is like no other. I used to lifeguard, you don't even want to bother going out in this weather, it's so bad. You can see the rip currents, if you don't know what you're doing out there, just don't bother."