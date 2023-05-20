Watch CBS News
Local News

Bluebikes, Blue Cross offer free bike rides for Mental Health Awareness Month

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - It's well known that exercise can boost mental health, and there's still time to grab a free bike ride on Sundays in May.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is offering Boston residents free unlimited, two-hour Adventure Passes on Bluebikes on Sundays in May through the Bluebikes app.

Any rider who takes a trip on the Sundays will also get a free Adventure Pass to give to a friend.

The 10 riders who log the most miles on Bluebikes in May will win a free annual membership.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.