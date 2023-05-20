Bluebikes, Blue Cross offer free bike rides for Mental Health Awareness Month

BOSTON - It's well known that exercise can boost mental health, and there's still time to grab a free bike ride on Sundays in May.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is offering Boston residents free unlimited, two-hour Adventure Passes on Bluebikes on Sundays in May through the Bluebikes app.

Any rider who takes a trip on the Sundays will also get a free Adventure Pass to give to a friend.

The 10 riders who log the most miles on Bluebikes in May will win a free annual membership.