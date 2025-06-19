Blue Man Group cast member reflects on "life-changing" show's 30-year Boston run

Captain of Blue Man Group talks show's legacy in Boston, "It was a blast"

The Blue Man Group is ending its Boston residency, after 30 years of performing at the Charles Playhouse, prompting members to reflect on the show's long-running success.

"It's certainly no small thing how long this show has been running — it's really not typical in the industry," said Jason McLin, a performer in the bald, nonverbal trio.

McLin has been performing in Boston since 2011. "I've gotten to travel the world with this, and it's not hyperbolic to say that, for me personally, this show changed my life. I was a kid when I got hired," he said.

During certain times of the year, McLin recalls painting himself blue and performing at the Playhouse up to seven nights a week.

"I've grown over the years to really love the anonymity," McLin explained. "I think what that does is it allows the audience member to put themselves inside the story."

"Kind of life-changing for people"

Over the past three decades, more than 4.5 million people have seen the Blue Man Group's unique and immersive multimedia shows in Boston.

"A lot of the gratitude we have is for the fans in Boston and the greater New England," McLin emphasized. "This kind of seemingly non-touristy, yet touristy place welcomed and embraced the show for that long — that just seems remarkable."

The conclusion of the residency is bittersweet for McLin, who first became a Blue Man in 2002. "Of course you want to keep doing it," he said. "I would do this for as long as my body would allow me to."

No official reason has been given as to why the Boston run is ending. "You knew it was always going to end at some point, and it just kind of never did — and that's huge," McLin said.

For now, he says he's focusing on the gratitude he feels for being part of what he he'll always remember as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "It was a blast and at times, dare I say, kind of life-changing for people," he said. "I think what we want people to remember about Blue Man is really the celebratory nature of it."