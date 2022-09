BOSTON - Hundreds of people turned out to donate blood at Fenway Park Sunday - including WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes.

20 years ago today the ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ gave people a way to pay tribute to those we lost and first responders. I’d never donated blood before. But it felt like the right time to start. To Bob, Julia, Kelly I. and everyone who made this possible today—thank you! pic.twitter.com/tYI3OTpvZ3 — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) September 11, 2022

The Red Cross said it collected 300 units of blood from the event - and each unit has the potential to treat three patients.

After their good deed, donors were treated to a cup of clam chowder, courtesy of Legal Sea Foods.