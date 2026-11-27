If you thought shopping early on Black Friday morning was dead, you haven't met Sue Holloway and Claire Caddie.

The friends from Surrey, England, just outside of London, were back at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts before sunrise ready to start their holiday shopping.

Just like the last several years, they came to the mall on Friday with empty suitcases to fill with presents.

"We just love it. We love the states. We love the people. We love the food, the shops," Caddie told WBZ-TV. She said they're simply drawn by the deals.

"Oh gosh yes, they're much, much better, every year," Caddie said.

According to the National Retail Federation, 129 million people are expected to shop on Black Friday. Sixty-seven percent of them are expected to shop in person.

"We see so many families that come together, mothers and daughters shopping together," said South Shore Plaza general manager Allen Smith. "They want their child's pictures taken with that Santa again. It's those traditions that are really important to people."

The mall opened four hours early this Black Friday. Stores like Pandora had a line before 7 a.m.

"It's just a more fun experience. You get to experience just waking up early and going to the mall," said shopper Rachel LeBaron.

Cyber Monday is expected to be the second-busiest shopping day of the holiday season, but LeBaron and her friend Jayla Borey said that's not the same.

"It gives me like, time to hang out with my friend and do something fun, whereas I could just be in bed and not doing anything. It's kind of nice to just get out of the house and do something fun," Borey said.

